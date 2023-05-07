PM Shehbaz, Scotland’s first minister agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf agreed to strengthen their bilateral ties in diverse areas during their meeting in London on Sunday.

Pakistan-origin Yousaf became the first Muslim leader of a government in western Europe in March after narrowly winning a Scottish National Party leadership battle to clinch the top job. Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz is in London after having attended the coronation of King Charles III.

A statement released by the PML-N said that in their London meeting, Shehbaz felicitated Yousaf on his election to this important position, observing that his election underscored the “important and positive contribution of the British Pakistani community to the progress and development of Scotland and across the UK”.

The prime minister wished the Scottish leader success in the discharge of his responsibilities.

The two leaders agreed to further strengthen the historic ties between Pakistan and Scotland, including in the domains of trade, investment, education, water management, wind and solar technology and people-to-people links.

The two sides agreed to work collaboratively to promote joint ventures in education, skills development and renewables and also explored ways to leverage Scottish-Pakistani entrepreneurs to promote investment in Pakistan.

The duo further agreed to work collaboratively to address the challenge of climate change.

PM Shehbaz suggested holding an investment conference in Scotland and separately arranging a roadshow to showcase Pakistan’s renewable energy potential in Scotland.

The prime minister also thanked the Scottish government for its generous contribution to flood relief efforts after last year’s catastrophic floods.

“The prime minister extended a cordial invitation to Yousaf to visit Pakistan, which he happily accepted,” the statement said.

Speaking to the media about his meeting, Shehbaz said he had a “good talk” with Yousaf.

The prime minister said Pakistan had good relations with Britain and Scotland with over 70,000 Pakistanis in the latter.

Meanwhile, Yousaf said that given his own heritage, the meeting with PM Shehbaz was a “particular pleasure”.

“We both committed to strengthening the friendship between our two countries, across a range of areas of cooperation.”

A statement from his office said the two discussed how Scotland and Pakistan’s “close bonds can be strengthened with greater economic cooperation, furthering education ties and working together on the challenges of climate change”.