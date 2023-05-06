Pakistan Air Force makes ailing Karachi boy’s wish come true

KARACHI: Showing compassion for Master Abdullah Naveed, who is suffering from thalassemia, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber made the boy’s lifetime dream come true by making him a pilot for one day at an operational base of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) here on Friday.

It was Abdullah Naveed’s dream to become a fighter pilot, which is also indicative of the traditional affiliation of the entire young generation of Pakistan with the PAF.

This activity, which was sponsored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Pakistan, saw Master Abdullah visiting an operational base of the PAF, where he was given an honorary rank by Southern Air Command Air Officer Commanding Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood and Base Commander Air Commodore Asim Rana in a customary way used in the PAF.

The child was also given a simulated experience of a fighter aircraft and he visited various units/wings of the base.

Abdullah’s parents and Make-A-Wish Foundation founding president Ishtiaq Baig also accompanied him. Elated and jubilant Abdullah showed extreme joy upon undergoing that unique and unprecedented experience.

In a statement, the PAF said they were aware that they had always held a special place in the hearts of the nation. “The whole nation and Pakistan Air Force in particular wish Abdullah Naveed a speedy recovery and actual realisation of his dream,” the statement read.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2023