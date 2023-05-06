DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 06, 2023

Pakistan Air Force makes ailing Karachi boy’s wish come true

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 6, 2023 Updated May 6, 2023 10:25am
<p>Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber made the boy’s lifetime dream come true by making him a pilot for one day at an operational base of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) here on Friday.</p>

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber made the boy’s lifetime dream come true by making him a pilot for one day at an operational base of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) here on Friday.

KARACHI: Showing compassion for Master Abdullah Naveed, who is suffering from thalassemia, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber made the boy’s lifetime dream come true by making him a pilot for one day at an operational base of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) here on Friday.

It was Abdullah Naveed’s dream to become a fighter pilot, which is also indicative of the traditional affiliation of the entire young generation of Pakistan with the PAF.

This activity, which was sponsored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Pakistan, saw Master Abdullah visiting an operational base of the PAF, where he was given an honorary rank by Southern Air Command Air Officer Commanding Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood and Base Commander Air Commodore Asim Rana in a customary way used in the PAF.

The child was also given a simulated experience of a fighter aircraft and he visited various units/wings of the base.

Abdullah’s parents and Make-A-Wish Foundation founding president Ishtiaq Baig also accompanied him. Elated and jubilant Abdullah showed extreme joy upon undergoing that unique and unprecedented experience.

In a statement, the PAF said they were aware that they had always held a special place in the hearts of the nation. “The whole nation and Pakistan Air Force in particular wish Abdullah Naveed a speedy recovery and actual realisation of his dream,” the statement read.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New IMF hurdle
Updated 06 May, 2023

New IMF hurdle

Every time the elusive IMF deal seems within reach, a new hurdle crops up.
Kurram bloodshed
06 May, 2023

Kurram bloodshed

THE Kurram tribal district of KP has witnessed far too many incidents of vicious bloodletting over the years. In ...
Shifting blame
06 May, 2023

Shifting blame

AS Pakistan sees a resurgence of terrorism, with deadly attacks on law-enforcement personnel taking place ...
No end to leaks
Updated 05 May, 2023

No end to leaks

It is high time an investigation homed in on the culprits behind audio leaks.
Indian media ranking
05 May, 2023

Indian media ranking

THOUGH India calls itself the world’s biggest democracy, the fact that Reporters Without Borders has placed the...
Winning the series
05 May, 2023

Winning the series

THIS time Babar Azam’s Pakistan ensured they didn’t repeat the same mistake. Having let a 2-0 lead slip and...