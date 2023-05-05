DAWN.COM Logo

May 05, 2023

PM Shehbaz calls out ‘double standards’ of judiciary

Atika Rehman Published May 5, 2023

LONDON: Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday evening criticised the “double standards” of the judiciary, saying that all institutions should stay within their limits.

Speaking to reporters outside Avenfield House, the residence of his brother and party leader Nawaz Sharif, the premier said: “Justice should not just be done but should be seen to be done. In the same spirit, the supremacy of parliament and the Constitution must be respected by everyone. The right given to parliament by the Constitution cannot be snatched.”

He called on all institutions to stay within their limits and fulfil their constitutional roles. “This is how Pakistan and its people will prosper. But double standards, wherever they are, are not healthy for any society,” he said.

He said that in the previous government, opposition parties were “jailed in fake cases”.

“There was no one to ask after them, their health or the rights violations against them in jail,” he said and regretted that some members of the previous opposition had been picked up even on the eve of Eid.

In contrast, he said the judiciary was now quickly approving bail applications. “Dozens of bail applications are approved within moments. This is a double standard and is not acceptable to anyone.”

The prime minister is in London to participate in an event for Commonwealth leaders in London on Friday (today) and attend the coronation of King Charles on Saturday.

He met with the elder Sharif on Thursday in a meeting that many speculate would see the brothers discuss the party’s ongoing tussle with the judiciary face-to-face.

Mr Nawaz has also taken the judiciary head-on, criticising the Supreme Court’s decision on Punjab polls and calling for the accountability of senior judges, including the chief justice.

Published in Dawn, May 5th, 2023

