On London visit, PM Shehbaz says won’t shy away from rendering any sacrifice to uphold Constitution

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that the government and Parliament would not shy away from rendering any sacrifice to defend the country and uphold the Constitution.

“I believe that we need to actively play our role to uphold the Constitution of Pakistan and I pray that the court, Parliament and other institutions will work for the country together.

“I, as the prime minister, and Parliament are playing our part for this, [and] we won’t shy away from rendering any sacrifice to defend the country and uphold the Constitution,” he said.

PM Shehbaz passed these remarks while speaking to the media outside the Avenfield House — the residence of the premier’s elder brother PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif — a day after landing in London.

The premier has a packed agenda for the trip, as he will participate in an event for Commonwealth leaders in London on May 5 and attend the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III the following day.

The premier’s London trip is also being viewed as significant as he is expected to consult his elder brother and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif over the political situation back home.

With the PML-N-led coalition government locked in a battle with the judiciary and the opposition PTI, and little hope for elections as ordered by the court, the two brothers will no doubt have plenty to discuss when it comes to the party’s future course of action — and the possibility of the elder Sharif’s long-awaited return to the country, a Dawn report said a day after PM Shehbaz’s arrival in London.

Since assuming office, Shahbaz has visited London on three key occasions, the most recent one in November 2022, ahead of the new army chief’s appointment.

Talking to reporters outside the Avenfield House today, PM Shehbaz recalled the “atrocities” faced by his party at the hands of the previous PTI government.

In an apparent reference to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the PM stated that the courts were giving dozens of bails “within minutes” today, asserting that these “double standards” were not acceptable.

Consultative visit

With the ruling coalition and PTI having exchanged proposals following talks on the timeframe of elections, PM Shehbaz’s visit to London is being seen as a consultative visit, where he is expected to apprise his elder brother of the political situation back home and seek counsel on a future course of action.

Given Nawaz’s experience as a three-time prime minister and seasoned politician, observers say there is little doubt that PM Shehbaz will want to seek his brother’s advice on how to respond to the Supreme Court’s deadline to hold Punjab elections on May 14.

Though the final date of elections will jointly be decided by the coalition partners in the PDM alliance, it is Nawaz who may leverage his relationship with bigwigs such as Maulana Fazlur Rahman and Asif Ali Zardari to evolve some sort of consensus.

“The brothers will certainly discuss all these issues, but Mian sb is already well aware and well-informed about everything going on and is in touch with us all online,” a party insider earlier told Dawn.

Nawaz’s opinion may also be sought on how the party should proceed in its public tussle with the judiciary. Going by the elder Sharif’s public statements demanding accountability of the judiciary, and his criticism of decisions by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, it seems likely that the PML-N may double down on its policy of defiance.

For months now, the impression in Pakistan has been that the PML-N wants to delay elections till such time as the economic situation comes under control and it can regain the political capital lost to issues such as inflation.

But many in the PML-N — most notably minister without a portfolio Javed Latif — feel an election date should only be set when Nawaz’s return to Pakistan is certain, as his physical presence on the ground is seen as critical to battling the PTI narrative that has gained popularity in Punjab.