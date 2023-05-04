Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in Nablus raid

Israeli forces on Thursday killed two Palestinian gunmen who had allegedly shot dead a British-Israeli mother and her two daughters in April in the occupied West Bank, Israel’s domestic security service said.

British-Israeli Lucy Leah Dee and her two daughters Maia and Rina were shot dead on April 7 in the Jordan Valley.

“Medical teams recovered the bodies of 3 Palestinians in a house besieged by Israeli forces in the Old City of Nablus,” the official Palestinian TV reported.

A picture of a Palestinian mother with her son, who according to the Israeli military aided two Palestinian gunmen, hangs on a wall at his house where he was killed by the Israeli forces along with the gunmen in a raid, in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on May 4, 2023.—Reuters/Raneen Sawafta

The Israeli army left after the raid, witnesses told Anadolu.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said there had been three fatalities during the raid in the city of Nablus.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said “its crews dealt with two serious injuries caused by live bullets during clashes that erupted between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli army in Nablus”.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A third militant who had aided the two gunmen was also killed in the raid, Israel’s Shin Bet service said.

A Palestinian man looks on as he views the site where Israeli forces killed Palestinian gunmen in a raid, according to the Israeli military, in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on May 4, 2023.—Reuters/Raneen Sawafta

Shin Bet also said that all three men were members of the Palestinian Islamist armed group Hamas, which Hamas confirmed.

The Directorate of Education in Nablus announced the postponement of school hours until the end of the military operation.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures.

Sixteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.