DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 03, 2023

PTCL building in Balochistan’s Nushki attacked

Saleem Shahid Published May 3, 2023 Updated May 3, 2023 10:13am
<p>This photo shows a damaged window of the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s building in Balochistan’s Noshki district following a grenade attack on Tuesday. — Photo by Abdullah Zehri</p>

This photo shows a damaged window of the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s building in Balochistan’s Noshki district following a grenade attack on Tuesday. — Photo by Abdullah Zehri

QUETTA: The building of Pakistan Tele­communication Limited (PTCL) in Nushki was damaged in a grenade attack on Tuesday.

Officials said that unknown armed men on motorcycle hurled the grenade at the PTCL building, which damaged a portion of the building.

“A portion of the PTCL building was damaged in the grenade explosion,” said Ali Ahmed Bugti, SHO of Nushki City Police Station.

He said the impact of the blast also shattered windowpanes of several nearby buildings. However, he said, the blast caused no human loss. The motorcyclists escaped from the area after the attack.

It was the second grenade attack in Nushki area over the last 24 hours.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SCO meet-up
Updated 03 May, 2023

SCO meet-up

The SCO has great potential to bring geopolitical rivals together for the common good.
Press freedom
03 May, 2023

Press freedom

IT says much about the quality of democracy in a country when media persons cannot do their job without fearing for...
Stealing land
03 May, 2023

Stealing land

THE land scam in which 100 villagers have been deprived of 125 acres of their ancestral land in Malakwal tehsil of...
Decision time
Updated 02 May, 2023

Decision time

Pakistan's foreign policy establishment should have the foresight to see which way the geopolitical winds are blowing.
Bumper crop
02 May, 2023

Bumper crop

THE government is expecting a ‘bumper’ wheat harvest of 27.5 million tonnes this year. Independent reports from...
Difficult conditions
02 May, 2023

Difficult conditions

MORE than 130 years after its designation as International Workers’ Day, May 1 continues to be a bleak reminder of...