PTCL building in Balochistan’s Nushki attacked

QUETTA: The building of Pakistan Tele­communication Limited (PTCL) in Nushki was damaged in a grenade attack on Tuesday.

Officials said that unknown armed men on motorcycle hurled the grenade at the PTCL building, which damaged a portion of the building.

“A portion of the PTCL building was damaged in the grenade explosion,” said Ali Ahmed Bugti, SHO of Nushki City Police Station.

He said the impact of the blast also shattered windowpanes of several nearby buildings. However, he said, the blast caused no human loss. The motorcyclists escaped from the area after the attack.

It was the second grenade attack in Nushki area over the last 24 hours.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2023