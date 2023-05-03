DAWN.COM Logo

More LPG tankers arrive in Chaman

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published May 3, 2023 Updated May 3, 2023 10:17am
<p>TAFTAN: Trucks and gas tankers wait at Pakistan Gate to enter Iran.—Photo by Ali Raza Rind/File</p>

Quetta: As many as 24 tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Turkmenistan have arrived in Chaman so far.

“The first three tankers reached Chaman last week,” Imran Khan Kakar, a clearing and forwarding agent working at Chaman customs house, told Dawn on Tuesday.

A convoy of another 24 LPG tankers crossed into Pakistan on Tuesday while more were on the way.

According to sources, the LPG was imported by a private firm, Apple Gas Company.

“Some 45 tankers will reach Chaman in coming days,” an employee of the importing company told Dawn.—

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2023

