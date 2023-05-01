Talks are not held with ‘terrorists’: PML-N’s Javed Latif on govt-PTI dialogue

PML-N leader Javed Latif on Monday expressed his disapproval towards the ongoing negotiations between the coalition government and the PTI, saying that talks should never be held with “terrorists” and those who “want to destroy national institutions”.

The statement from the ruling party’s legislator comes at a crucial time when the federal coalition and the opposition are holding a formal dialogue to break the long-time deadlock over the timing of elections in the country.

Talks between the government and the PTI commenced last week on the advice of the Supreme Court. After two rounds of talks, the parties are now expected to hold the final round of negotiations tomorrow (Tuesday).

However, cha­nces that the dialogue will yield positive results are starting to look “very slim” as PTI Chairman Imran Khan has demanded the dissolution of the National Assembly by May 14 to pave the way for a successful outcome of talks.

On the other hand, the government has termed Imran’s ultimatum “imp­racticable” and asked him to be more flexible for the success of this dialogue bet­ween the two sides.

The PML-N has also warned that the PTI will be the “ultimate loser” if the negotiations failed — the general elections may be “delayed for a year under a constitutional provision”.

Commenting on the ongoing dialogue in a media talk in Lahore today, Latif questioned the rationale of talks with those calling the government “Mir Jafer and Mir Sadiq”.

“I think there are no negotiations [possible] and talks can never be held with terrorists. We should never hold negotiations with the beneficiaries of the global powers,” alleged the PML-N leader.

Latif went on to say that dialogue could never be held with a person who “is spreading anarchy in the country, especially at a time when Pakistan’s economy is stabilising and the country is progressing without IMF’s aid”.

He argued that such talks would equate to putting Pakistan’s security at risk. “By doing so, you will also compromise on Pakistan’s growth,” Latif added.

The lawmaker urged “individuals in institutions” to take responsibility for “producing” a person like Imran and for the consequences of their actions.

“If this trend continues, Pakistan’s future looks bleak and uncertain,” he added.

The PML-N leader further stated that his party would not allow the forthcoming elections to take place without the participation of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

He noted that Imran could be taken to the field, but only after justice had been served.

Coalition leaders divided over talks

A day earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also said that he does not see a “positive outcome” of the talks. “What will be the result of the negotiations with the PTI as they are setting conditions,” he said.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which pushed the PML-N to hold parleys with the PTI on elections, is still optimistic. “I hope that dissolution of the assemblies by May 14 is a proposal and not a condition set by Mr Khan. This suggestion is not viable. Who will present the budget if the National Assembly is dissolved in May? It cannot be left to the caretaker setup to negotiate with the IMF and present the budget (for the upcoming financial year),” PPP senior leader and PM’s special assistant Qamar Zaman Kaira told Dawn.

Mr Kaira said despite such a suggestion the PPP believed better sense would prevail and that these talks would not end up in failure.

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, who recently called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan to push them for a consensus on polls, said: “We are hopeful for a breakthrough in the dialogue and that both the federal coalition and the PTI will not head for a deadlock.”

Elections impasse

Efforts to reach a consensus come against the backdrop of an impasse on elections, with the PTI seeking early polls — particularly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where assemblies were dissolved in January — and the government maintaining that elections across the country be held on the same day in October.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court — while hearing a PTI petition — had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold general elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14. However, the government had rejected the apex court’s orders.

After repeated back and forth last week, the Supreme Court on April 20 afforded a temporary respite to the country’s main political parties, giving them time till April 26 to develop a consensus on the date for elections to the provincial and national assemblies, so they could be held simultaneously across the country.

However, on April 26, Shehbaz reiterated that simultaneous elections will take place in Octo­ber or November after the current National Asse­mbly completed its term on August 13, whereas parliament will have the final say regarding the initiation of talks with the opposition.

The government wanted to talk to the PTI, he said, adding that there was an overwhelming opinion that the doors of dialogue should not be closed, but its format was yet to be decided. “The decision [regarding talks] has to be taken by parliament, not you or me,” he added.

Subsequently, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani formed a committee with four members each from both the ruling coalition and the opposition for dialogue.