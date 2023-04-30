DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 30, 2023

PTV launches platform to view iconic serials

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 30, 2023 Updated April 30, 2023 07:10am

ISLAMABAD: For millennials, watching PTV shows in the evening is part of their childhood memories — a nostalgia that still hits strong at the slightest mention of any of those iconic serials.

The viewers can now relive those glorious memories as the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) has officially launched its first OTT platform service PTVFLLIX.

A subscription-based platform, PTVFLIX will allow users to watch old dramas, sitcoms and numerous other programmes that helped build the foundations of PTV in the entertainment industry not just in Pakistan, but also for viewers across the world.

Federal Infor­mation Minister Marriyum Auran­gzeb and PTV MD Sohail Ali Khan attended the inauguration ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by renowned celebrities, including Bushra Ansari, Khalid Abbas Dar and Javed Sheikh.

The information minister lauded PTV for “entering the modern era of digital broadcasting,” where entertainment has moved from TV screens to cell phones and other devices.

PTVFLIX will give users access to the channel’s archive of legendary drama and family entertainment content. The app is available both on Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2023

