Two more ‘TTP militants’ held in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 30, 2023 Updated April 30, 2023 09:21am

KARACHI: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Saturday claimed to have arrested two men, said to be linked with outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, for their involvement in demanding extortion from traders in the city.

The SIU conducted a raid in the Metroville area near SITE and arrested Jehanzeb and Mohsin on a lead provided by two already held suspects —Mohammed Kamal Khan and Abdul Qadir.

“Suspect Jehanzeb is a nephew of TTP commander Syed Wali, who is based in Afghanistan,” said SIU SSP Junaid Ahmed Shaikh.

“Syed Wali is involved in demanding extortion from traders, doctors and other people in Karachi through Whatsapp and his nephew, Jehanzeb, collected the protection money on his behalf,” he added.

“Jehanzeb, along with his accomplices, had shot dead meat trader Abdul Qayum in Banaras recently over non-payment of extortion,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2023

