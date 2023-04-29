New operation by Balochistan, Sindh police to recover mill owner’s son

QUETTA: Balochistan and Sindh police have launched another operation in the border area of the two provinces for the recovery of the abducted son of a mill owner.

The fresh operation has been launched two days after six cops were martyred in a shoot-out with the kidnappers in the same area.

The renewed effort, launched in the Jageer area of Balochistan’s Jacobabad district on Friday, was aimed at securing the release of Furqan Somroo, who was abducted by armed groups while travelling between Jacobabad and Dera Allahyar a few days back.

Personnel of Balochis­tan Anti-terrorist Force from Jafar­abad, Usta Muhammad, Sibi and Jacobabad are participating in the operation.

The combined operation was being carried out under the leadership of Jafarabad SSP Mohammad Anwar Badini, Usta Mohammad SSP Mian Iqbal and Jacobabad SSP Sameer Noor Chana.

The forces have surrounded the area from all sides and 15 hideouts of robbers were set on fire and 10 suspects were arrested and transferred to an unknown location for investigation, according to SSP Badini. He said the operation will continue until the safe recovery of the abductee.

In a meeting on Thursday, the Balochistan and Sindh police chiefs decided to launch the joint operation.

