Fakhar Zaman shines as Pakistan achieve 7-wicket victory in 2nd NZ ODI

Pakistan achieved a seven-wicket victory against New Zealand in the second one-day international (ODI) in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

New Zealand set a 337-run target which the Greenshirts achieved with 10 balls to spare.

Fakhar Zaman top-scored for Pakistan’s valiant effort with 180 runs off 144 balls, followed by skipper Babar Azam (65) and Mohammad Rizwan (54).

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell hit a second successive century while Tom Latham missed a ton by two runs as New Zealand piled up 336-5.

The stylish one-drop batter improved on his 113 in the first ODI on Thursday with 129 for 119 balls and was ably supported by Latham (98) and Chad Bowes (51) after New Zealand were sent in to bat by Pakistan.

Mitchell smashed three sixes and eight boundaries and consolidated the innings through a third-wicket stand of 183 with skipper Latham, as the pair took full advantage of a flat pitch.

Mitchell was finally caught brilliantly by Mohammad Nawaz off pacer Naseem Shah in the 46th over, while Latham was caught behind off Haris Rauf an over later.

It was Shah who gave Mitchell an extra life four short of his hundred when he dropped a simple catch off spinner Usama Mir at mid-on.

That allowed Mitchell to complete his hundred off 102 balls — his third in his ODI career.

Latham knocked eight boundaries and a six off 85 balls.

Bowes and Will Young gave New Zealand a 33-run start before pacer Rauf had Young caught behind for 19 in the sixth over.

Bowes, who hit seven boundaries in his maiden ODI half-century, steadied the innings with Mitchell as the pair added 86 for the second wicket.

It was Rauf again who broke the stand when he trapped Bowes leg before wicket in the 19th over.

Rauf was the pick of bowlers with 4-78.

Pakistan lead the five-match series 2-0 now after winning the first match by five wickets, also in Rawalpindi.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Abdullah Shafique, Ihsanullah, Usama Mir

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Will Young

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK) TV umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)