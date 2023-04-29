DAWN.COM Logo

KMC told to submit elephant sanctuary plan to Sindh govt

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 29, 2023 Updated April 29, 2023 09:57am
<p>Two female African elephants are kept in Karachi’s Safari Park currently. — Twitter/<a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" class="link--external" href="https://twitter.com/fourpawsint">@fourpawsint</a></p>

KARACHI: Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Friday that he directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to send the proposal to build an elephant sanctuary at Safari Park to the provincial government for consideration.

He was chairing a meeting of the provincial task force on zoo/Safari.

Additional Chief Secretary Najam Shah, Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman, members of the Four Paws’ team led by Dr Amir Khalil, journalist Quatrina Hosain, Sabrina Dawood of The Dawood Foundation (TDF), Chief Wildlife Conservator Javed Ahmed Mahar, Director Zoo Kanwar Ayub, Advocate Owais Khan, and other officials were in attendance.

The minister said the government was providing all kinds of support needed for animal welfare and that everyone was saddened by the passing of zoo elephant Noor Jehan.

Mr Shah appreciated the efforts of Four Paws for providing much-needed assistance to the zoo management and treating ailing Noor Jehan.

“It is hoped that we will continue to receive the support of Four Paws’ team in the future so that sick animals can be properly attended to and looked after.”

The city administrator briefed the members about the plans being made for relocating zoo elephant Madhubala to Safari Park before Eidul Azha.

A traffic plan, he said, had been prepared and would be implemented according to the procedures and criteria specified by the Four Paws’ team.

He said an area of 20 acres in Safari Park had been allocated for large animals. “Skill training for elephants has already been started. Yesterday, blood samples were collected from four big cats housed in the zoo to check their health status. Other animals would also be tested in the same way.”

He said the sanctuary to be built for zoo elephant Madhubala would be named after her long-time partner, Noor Jehan.

The minister said he had proposed to build a 1000-acre Safari Park along the Super Highway. “This plan should also be reviewed so that a big Safari Park can be built for the citizens of Karachi.”

The next meeting of the task force will be held on May 4.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2023

