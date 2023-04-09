Business as usual at Karachi zoo despite mounting concerns over Noor Jehan’s survival

• Ailing elephant is being shouted at and maltreated by zoo keepers, Dawn visit reveals

• Govt didn’t spend money on her treatment as Four Paws bore major expenses

KARACHI: The Karachi Zoo is back to its laid-back style of operation a day after the departure of Four Paws’ team, creating heightened concerns over the survival and well-being of ailing elephant Noor Jehan among animal activists, it emerged on Saturday.

The 17-year-old elephant currently experiencing initial signs of improvement has recently been described by foreign experts as “an intensive care patient” after they diagnosed her with a large hematoma in her abdomen, causing edema in the reproductive organs and blocking the passage of urine and stool.

On Saturday, a visit to the facility, which is being operated by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, showed that the ailing elephant was unable to timely receive her daily doses of medicines, her feed comprising tree branches, and was being shouted at and maltreated by the keepers.

Whereas Madhubala, the other female elephant, was kept in a barren enclosure, exposing her directly to sweltering weather against the advice of the experts, who had recommended that she should be provided protection from direct sunlight on hot summer days.

Sharing her reservations, Pakistan Animal Welfare Society (Paws) co-founder Mahera Omar, who has been fighting for zoo elephants’ welfare for several years now, said Noor Jehan needed intensive care and experts’ recommendations in this respect should be taken very seriously.

“Experts’ advice is mandatory to be followed, otherwise she will die. She should timely get her medicines along with multivitamins, be fed with the right diet, treated with hydrotherapy and encouraged in a friendly manner to walk as much as possible,” Ms Omar said, adding that the vets had asked the staff not to chain the animals and allow them to walk freely.

Sources said that the zoo lacked sufficient supplies of water to offer daily sessions of hydrotherapy to the ailing elephant that would help reduce the severity of her illness.

“The vets had asked us to feed a mixture to the elephant containing boiled rice and the medicines. But, the zoo doesn’t have any gas connection and we will be boiling rice by burning wood and plastic,” a staff member shared with Dawn on the condition of anonymity.

The sources also shared that the nine members of the international animal welfare group had arranged their travel, equipment and accommodation expenses on their own.

The zoo administration also refused to bear the cost of Noor Jehan’s medicines, forcing the vets’ team to provide financial assistance in this regard as well.

‘Noor Jehan may not walk properly’

Mathias Otto, who possesses over 30-year experience in elephant care, spent his last day at the zoo before leaving for his home country on Sunday, offering tips to zoo keepers on how to look after Noor Jehan.

“What’s important for her right now is her movement. Both animals should be given lots of tree branches that are good for their teeth as well,” he said, adding that the zoo was noisy and too hot, creating stress for the elephants.

He pointed out that at times he found it tough to deal with keepers who ignored his advice and do what they liked. “She might not be able to walk properly. But, one should hope for the best.”

When contacted, Karachi Administrator Dr Saif-ur-Rehman stated that the department would address all concerns pertaining to Noor Jehan’s welfare.

“Citizens must not get disappointed. It was the government that arranged the crane and other facilities required for diagnosis and we would do the same in the coming days,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2023