Maryam back home after Umrah

LAHORE / LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Thursday returned to the country after about two weeks of stay in Saudi Arabia.

During her stay, she also performed Umrah along with her father, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, who reached there from the United Kingdom where he has been living since November 2019.

Upon her arrival in the early hours of Thursday, she left for her Jati Umra residence amid high security.

According to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Nawaz Sharif had met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Maryam was also present on the occasion. She said they discussed further improving Saudi-Pak brotherly relations and solutions to the issues Pakistan is facing.

Our London correspon-dent adds: Nawaz Sharif returned to London after spending over two weeks in Saudi Arabia, where he performed Umrah and celebrated Eid with his family.

Speaking to reporters at Stanhope House, Mr Sharif said he feels blessed to have been able to visit the holy land and perform Umrah.

“It goes without saying that I prayed for the prosperity of Pakistan,” he said.

When asked to comment on the dialogue between the ruling PDM and PTI, and the PTI’s demand to dissolve assemblies, Mr Sharif said: “I am not aware of what they demanded, but we have seen the PTI’s demands over the last 20 years. They have no head nor tail.”

