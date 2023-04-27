DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 27, 2023

Qureshi, Fawad sceptical of govt ‘intentions’ over elections

Ikram Junaidi Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 06:26am
<p>This combo photo shows Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) and Shehbaz Sharif. — Photos: AFP/AP</p>

This combo photo shows Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) and Shehbaz Sharif. — Photos: AFP/AP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leadership reiterated on Wednesday that the party was ready to sit down with the government for talks in order to forge a consensus to get the country out of the prevailing quagmire.

The leaders, however, cast doubts on the ruling coalition’s intentions in this regard.

They said the government wanted to hold elections neither on May 14 nor on Oct 8 as there was no consensus within the “widely fractured” Pak­istan Democratic Movement (PDM) about the timing of the exercise.

In a statement on Wednesday, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qu­­r­eshi and Senior Vice President Faw­ad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement had cleared whatever doubt there was left about the government’s unwillingness to hold talks with the opposition or conduct elections in keeping with constitutional provisions.

“We are willing to sit down with the government for negotiations in the nation’s best interests,” Mr Qureshi said.

He went on to say that Ayaz Sadiq and Saad Rafique were nominated by the government itself to hold talks with the PTI, but now they were “backing out of their commitment” to holding negotiations.

In his reaction to Shehbaz Sharif’s statement, Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister was talking about holding elections in October, but the Constitution mandated that polls must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of an assembly.

Fawad said the cabinet had two options: either amend the Constitu­tion with a two-thirds majority or hold elections in Punjab and KP on May 14, as per the apex court’s order. He said the Constitution cannot be suspended through statements and resolutions.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Newfound neutrality
Updated 27 Apr, 2023

Newfound neutrality

The army will have to walk the walk, not only talk the talk.
Monkeypox alert
27 Apr, 2023

Monkeypox alert

AS the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us, health emergencies can have a devastating economic and social impact, along...
No more zoos
27 Apr, 2023

No more zoos

THE culpability of the Karachi Zoo authorities in the suffering and death of Noor Jehan, one of the two African...
Digital fraud
Updated 26 Apr, 2023

Digital fraud

FIA needs to proactively go after crooks indulging in online banking fraud.
Needless tragedy
Updated 26 Apr, 2023

Needless tragedy

It is more tragic that so many people lost their lives or sustained injuries in an entirely preventable disaster.
New Zealand’s turnaround
26 Apr, 2023

New Zealand’s turnaround

PAKISTAN seemed to have the game and the series in the bag; the odds were firmly stacked in their favour with New...