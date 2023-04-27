DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 27, 2023

Seven die, 19 hurt in truck-van collision in Toba Tek Singh

Our Correspondent Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 10:10am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Seven people were killed and 19 others injured when a passenger van and a mini truck caught fire after a head-on collision near Chak 278-JB (Dharamkot) on the Gojra-Faisalabad Road on Wednesday.

The fire was apparently caused after an LPG cylinder exploded in the van.

According to Rescue 1122, the Faisalabad-bound van was on its way while the mini truck was coming from the opposite direction.

Reports said out of seven, four passengers of the van and the truck driver, were burnt alive while two succumbed to their burns later.

Two of them were identified as Muhammad Akram and Ghulam Dastagir of Chak 46-GB located on Gojra-Samundri Road. Six of the injured were given first aid at Gojra THQ Hospital while out of 13 critically wounded, seven were referred to the Allied Hospital, Faisalabad. They were identified as Muhammad Afzal, Ghulam Sabir, Suleman Mustafa, Babra Yasmin, Basharat Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad and Shahzad Ali.

Sources said obsolete and worn-out cylinders are being used without getting fitness certificates from the officials concerned by the owners of passenger vans.

A district police spokesperson, however, claimed that a crackdown was already under way against vans using substandard cylinders. He said on the same road, Nawan Lahore police had impounded a van on Tuesday for having a substandard cylinder and its driver was sent behind bars after registering a case against him.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed grief over the accident and directed Faisalabad Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid to submit a report on the incident.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Newfound neutrality
Updated 27 Apr, 2023

Newfound neutrality

The army will have to walk the walk, not only talk the talk.
Monkeypox alert
27 Apr, 2023

Monkeypox alert

AS the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us, health emergencies can have a devastating economic and social impact, along...
No more zoos
27 Apr, 2023

No more zoos

THE culpability of the Karachi Zoo authorities in the suffering and death of Noor Jehan, one of the two African...
Digital fraud
Updated 26 Apr, 2023

Digital fraud

FIA needs to proactively go after crooks indulging in online banking fraud.
Needless tragedy
Updated 26 Apr, 2023

Needless tragedy

It is more tragic that so many people lost their lives or sustained injuries in an entirely preventable disaster.
New Zealand’s turnaround
26 Apr, 2023

New Zealand’s turnaround

PAKISTAN seemed to have the game and the series in the bag; the odds were firmly stacked in their favour with New...