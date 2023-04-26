Dar reviews FBR performance

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday directed the tax authorities to step up their efforts so that the country can achieve its true tax potential.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the minister extended his full support to tax officials in performing their revenue-collection duties.

Special Assistants to Prime Minister on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad, and senior officers from the Finance Division attended the meeting, a press release said.

The FBR chairman gave a detailed presentation on revenue targets and performance in the first nine months of the current fiscal year. He resolved to make all-out efforts in achieving the collection targets during the last quarter of 2022-23.

