DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 26, 2023

Dar reviews FBR performance

APP Published April 26, 2023 Updated April 26, 2023 06:39am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday directed the tax authorities to step up their efforts so that the country can achieve its true tax potential.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the minister extended his full support to tax officials in performing their revenue-collection duties.

Special Assistants to Prime Minister on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad, and senior officers from the Finance Division attended the meeting, a press release said.

The FBR chairman gave a detailed presentation on revenue targets and performance in the first nine months of the current fiscal year. He resolved to make all-out efforts in achieving the collection targets during the last quarter of 2022-23.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Digital fraud
Updated 26 Apr, 2023

Digital fraud

FIA needs to proactively go after crooks indulging in online banking fraud.
Needless tragedy
Updated 26 Apr, 2023

Needless tragedy

It is more tragic that so many people lost their lives or sustained injuries in an entirely preventable disaster.
New Zealand’s turnaround
26 Apr, 2023

New Zealand’s turnaround

PAKISTAN seemed to have the game and the series in the bag; the odds were firmly stacked in their favour with New...
Leaks again
25 Apr, 2023

Leaks again

The new instalment of the ongoing ‘audio leaks’ saga shows just how deep the rot is.
Burden of SOEs
25 Apr, 2023

Burden of SOEs

A NEW World Bank report listing Pakistan’s state-owned entities as the worst in South Asia must have come as a...
Sudanese conflict
25 Apr, 2023

Sudanese conflict

SUDAN’S two top generals are locked in a vicious power struggle that threatens to push the African nation into the...