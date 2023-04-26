DAWN.COM Logo

FIA asked to block fake Twitter account of SC judge

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 26, 2023 Updated April 26, 2023 09:52am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to block fake Twitter account of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and take action against those responsible for creating the account.

The public relations officer of the Supreme Court issued a statement regarding the fake account of the judge.

The statement said: “Reference a fake Twitter account with the name of Hon’ble Mr. Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan that is being run on the social media. It is, hereby, clarified that the Hon’ble Judge is neither using any Twitter account nor any ID on other social networking websites.”

It further stated that “FIA has also been asked to block such names, IDs and pages and to take legal action against the delinquents in accordance with the law.”

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2023

