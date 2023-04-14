DAWN.COM Logo

‘Mischievous and malicious’: SC issues stern rejoinder refuting ‘false news report’ about altercation between judges

Haseeb Bhatti Published April 14, 2023 Updated April 14, 2023 07:29pm

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a sternly worded rejection of an “utterly false news report” regarding an “alleged altercation” between the apex court’s judges.

The apex court notice did not mention any specific report.

The notice said that an “utterly false news report regarding an alleged altercation and scuffle between judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan during their walk in the evening on April 13, 2023, in the Judges’ Colony Park” was carried and highlighted through various social media platforms.

Multiple social media accounts had narrated this version of events on Thursday.

“The report is hereby refuted in the strongest terms,” the notice said, adding that it was “false, mischievous and malicious” and no such incident took place.

“The fake reporting about the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is a serious violation of the law and represents an effort by disaffected elements to diminish the dignity of the court and its honourable members,” the notice stated.

The perception of division and bitterness among the apex court judges had become stronger amidst a spate of letters and a judicial note written by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, questioning the conduct of the Supreme Court registrar and declaring a recent order by a six-judge Supreme Court bench as unconstitutional.

On the other hand, against the backd­r­­op of speculations about a divided hou­se, a thaw was witnessed on Tuesday when Just­ice Isa held a meeting with Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial at the lat­­­ter’s chambers, which lasted 30 minutes.

A source privy to the development had told Dawn that the meeting was held in a congenial atmosphere, and the perception of widening fissures within the judiciary, and ideas to improve the image of the judiciary and restore citizens’ trust came under discussion.

