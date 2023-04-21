ATC seeks report about Kohistan blasphemy case

MANSEHRA: Abbottabad’s anti-terrorism court on Thursday directed the joint investigation team to put up a report on the charge of blasphemy against a Chinese engineer to it on April 27.

It also ordered the production of the accused and witnesses on that day.

The JIT headed by additional SP (headquarters) Jamil Ahmad didn’t present the accused in the court due to “security reasons.”

Judge Sajjad Ahmad Jan ordered the JIT to record the statement of the main witness in the case and Chinese-Urdu translator, Yasir Ali, who works at the Dasu hydropower project in Upper Kohistan district along with the accused.

Mohammad Yusuf appeared before the court as the lawyer for witnesses Yasir Ali, Gulistan, Abdul Qadir and Shafiqur Rehman alias Shafi.

He said his clients couldn’t attend the hearing as the Karakoram Highway was blocked in Upper Kohistan district.

The counsel promised the appearance of petitioners before the court on the next hearing.

Kamila SHO Naseeruddin, who is the main complaint in the case, produced records in the court.

Lawyers Atif Ali Jadoon and Mohammad Arif Masud and the deputy public persecutor also appeared on behalf of the Chinese national.

Also in attendance were clerics Maulana Attaur Rehman, Maulana Waliullah Tohidi, Maulana Malik Umar, Maulana Abdul Aziz and Abdul Jabbar, who decided to represent Kohistan residents in the case.

The accused was booked under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act for uttering “sacrilegious remarks” on last Sunday. The police took him away after learning about the bid of a mob to storm the camp, where the accused was present.

DEADLINE FOR PROJECTS: Adviser to the chief minister Zafar Mehmood on Thursday said the government had directed its departments to complete all developments project before the start of the next financial year.

“The chief minister wants the completion of work on all development projects by July 1 to the relief of people. Officials failing to meet that deadline will face punitive action,” Mr Mehmood told reporters here.

The aide to the CM said the cabinet had ordered speedy work on projects to prevent the lapse of funds at the end of the current financial year.

He said the blacktopping of the Karakoram Highway from Qalandarabad (Abbottabad) to Shinkiari (Mansehra) would be completed before July 1.

Mr Mehmood said the administrations of Mansehra and Kohistan districts were told to clear the roads hit by landslides and floods to traffic.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2023