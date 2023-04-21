DAWN.COM Logo

IHC stops police from ‘harassing’ Imran over Eid break

Malik Asad Published April 21, 2023 Updated April 21, 2023 07:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Islam­abad High Court (IHC) on Thursday restrained the capital police from harassing PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The court also directed the federal government to provide the former prime minister with security as per the level of threat to his life.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq passed the order on Mr Khan’s petition seeking direction for the Islamabad police to not arrest him without the court’s permission.

Mr Khan’s counsel Faisal Fareed Chaudhry expressed apprehensions that the police may launch an operation to arrest the PTI chairman during the Eid holidays.

He pointed out that the Sindh government arrested PTI’s provincial head Ali Zaidi last week.

The court issued notices to the federal government, police and Federal Investigation Agency and adjourned the matter till April 27.

Earlier this week, the La­hore High Court passed a similar order restraining the province’s police from “harassing” Mr Khan after he expressed appre­­h­e­n­­sions about ano­ther ope­ration at his Zaman Park residence during Eidul Fitr holidays. A five-member larger bench of the court had passed the order on Mr Khan’s petition challenging the cases against him.

Appropriate security

The PTI chairman’s counsel, Mr Chaudhry, has also filed a separate application with the IHC against the withdrawal of Mr Khan’s security.

He argued that the Islamabad police did not provide security to Mr Khan during his visit to the federal capital.

Mr Khan held the office of prime minister from 2018 to 2022 and he was entitled to the same security protocol as his predecessors, the counsel said.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal said Mr Khan was given foolproof security during his court appearances in Islamabad.

He said that a Threat Assessment Committee of the federal government recommends the level of security for important personalities.Justice Farooq observed that the committee must consider the recent attack on Mr Khan’s life.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2023

