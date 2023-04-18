Imran fears another crackdown at Zaman Park over Eid

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday referred to a full bench a petition of former prime minister Imran Khan challenging the registration of over 100 cases against him and possible police operation at his residence during Eidul Fitr holidays.

Although personal app­ea­­­ra­nce is not required to plead a writ petition, Mr Khan appeared before the bench along with his counsel. He was guarded with bullet-proof shields after he reached the high court in a bullet-proof vehicle.

The bench comprising Jus­tice Tariq Saleem She­ikh and Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition of the PTI chairman.

At the outset, Barrister Salman Safdar argued on behalf of Mr Khan that the state machinery was being misused and around 140 cases had been registered against the petitioner. He said the police were the complainant in all the cases.

PTI chief’s plea against cases referred to LHC full bench

The counsel said the police were legally bound to furnish cogent reasons for the arrest of a person. He said it was humanly impossible for the petitioner to face a large number of cases.

He said the petitioner would appear before the courts of Islamabad on Tuesday (today) to seek bail in nine cases. He said Eidul Fitr was approaching fast and there was information that the police planned an operation at the Zaman Park residence of the petitioner during Eid holidays.

Mr Khan also came to the rostrum and told judges that last time the police had launched an operation at his house despite a restraining order by the court. He alleged that there was some inside information and serious apprehensions as well that police would again attack his house during Eid holidays.

“There is a fear of bloodshed, therefore, I am asking you to stay the police operation,” the PTI leader said, referring to the arrest of PTI leader Ali Zaidi in Karachi.

The PTI chief also alleged that the government was not only bent upon putting him in the jail but also wanted to kill him.

Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nehang opposed the petition of Mr Khan and argued that the petitioner wanted the court to pass a blanket stay order against his arrest, registration of cases and investigation.

He said police investigation could not be interfered with by courts.

Justice Sheikh asked the government’s law officer as if he could undertake in writing that no new case would be registered against the petitioner on similar old charges.

The law officer said the petitioner could not seek a relief from the court on the basis of mere apprehensions.

He said the conduct of the petitioner was also questionable as he did not appear before the courts whenever summoned but now he personally appeared to seek a relief.

The judges adjourned the hearing and returned to the court after a few minutes.

The judges noted that a full bench was already seized with a similar matter and, therefore, the petition in hand should also be heard by the same bench.

They sent the file to the chief justice with a request to fix the hearing of Mr Khan’s petition before the full bench.

The petition of Mr Khan says that at least 121 cases have been registered against the PTI chairman in different cities of the country.

The respondents made in the petition include the federal government, the caretaker government of Punjab, police, the NAB, the FIA and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The petition alleges that the respondents have been misusing authorities to frustrate and disable the petitioner and his party from participating effectively in the upcoming general elections.

The petition asks the court to declare all the FIRs, inquiries and call-up notices against the petitioner as illegal and in violation of his fundamental rights. It also urges the court to summon comprehensive reports from the respondents about the cases registered against the petitioner and restrain them from taking coercive measures against him.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2023