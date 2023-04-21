UN seeks truce for Eid, peace talks in Sudan

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations reiterated its appeal for an immediate end to the military power struggle in Sudan, as Secretary-General António Guterres and leaders from the African Union, the Arab League, and the East African bloc IGAD held a virtual meeting on the crisis on Thursday.

Soon after the talks, Mr Guterres held a news briefing at the UN headquarters in New York, and urged Sudanese generals to put aside their differences, at least for Eidul Fitr.

“As an immediate priority, I appeal for a ceasefire to take place for at least three days, marking the Eidul Fitr celebrations,” he said, adding that this would “allow civilians trapped in conflict zones to escape and to seek medical treatment, food, and other essential supplies”.

The UN chief also urged the warring factions to use the proposed respite for settling their differences. “This must be the first step, providing respite from fighting and paving the way for a permanent ceasefire.”

Guterres, African and Arab leaders hold virtual meeting on crisis

The fighting between rival factions of Sudan’s military government began on April 15 and is concentrated in the capital Khartoum and the Darfur region and its intensity has alarmed world leaders.

“The situation in Sudan is increasingly concerning and heart breaking. Over 330 people have died so far, and nearly 3,200 are injured,” the Director-General of the World Health Organ­isation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, wrote in a statement posted on his official Twitter account.

The head of the UN Children’s Fund (Unicef) called on the parties to protect boys and girls from harm and to ensure humanitarians can quickly reach children in need. So far, at least nine children have been killed, and more than 50 injured.

Thousands have fled Khartoum, though evacuation has become increasingly difficult. Those providing humanitarian and urgently needed medical care, including UN workers, have also been attacked.

“The fighting must stop immediately. I am deeply concerned about the terrible toll on civilians, the appalling humanitarian situation, and the horrifying prospects of further escalation,” said the UN chief in a direct appeal to the warring factions.

The proposed “cessation of hostilities,” he said, “must be followed by serious dialogue, allowing for a successful transition, starting with the appointment of a civilian government.”

Mr Guterres noted that fighting in urban areas was particularly dangerous for civilians, including children who have repeatedly been forced to shelter in schools and have been evacuated from hospitals and fires. “This is completely outrageous,” he declared.

He the United Nations and its partners would continue work to “establish a ceasefire, de-escalate tension, and start political talks”.

Asked when two successive attempts to end the fighting had failed, why should the third attempt succeed, Mr Guterres said: “I think there is a strong reason. All parties to the conflict are Muslims. We are living in a very important moment in the Muslim calendar. I think this is the right moment for a ceasefire to hold.”

The proposed ceasefire, he said, was absolutely crucial” to end the suffering of the Sudanese people. “We have been in contact with the parties, we believe it is possible. But everybody must be united in putting pressure for the ceasefire to take place effectively,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2023