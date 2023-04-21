DAWN.COM Logo

Pemra starts crackdown on airing of illegal Indian content

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 21, 2023 Updated April 21, 2023 07:07am

ISLAMABAD: The ele­ctronic media regulator has started a countrywide operation against cable TV operators airing illegal Indian channels.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Autho­rity (Pemra) has also war­ned cable TV operators to immediately stop airing Indian content declared illegal or proscribed by the authority.

No channel other than Pemra licensee would be allowed for distribution on cable TV networks, the authority said, adding that any violations would be dealt with in accordance with Pemra laws.

The authority on Thursday said its regional offices conducted enforcement drives on reports of violations by cable operators who were airing illegal Indian channels. This was in violation of the dir­ections issued by the apex court as well as by Pemra.

The Karachi regional of­­­fice conducted surprise ins­­­pections in various areas and raided cable operators, namely Digital Cable Netw­ork, Home Media Commu­nications (Pvt) Ltd, Shah­zaib Cable Network and Sky Cable Vision.

The Hyderabad office raided 23 cable operators and seized eight networks that were airing illegal Indian content. In Sukkur, a surprise raid was conducted in which Media Plus Larkana and Univer­sal CTV Network Larkana were found to be airing illegal content.

The Multan office conducted raids in Bahawal­n­a­gar City and on cable op­­erators, namely City Digi­tal Cable Net­w­ork, State Cable Network, Naseeb and Jameel Cable Net­w­o­­rk, World Bright Ca­­ble Network, Star Infor­m­a­t­ion Company and Global Sig­nals Cable Network, who were airing illegal content. During the raids, Pe­­m­ra’s enforcement teams confiscated illegal equipment and show-cause notices were issued to the violators.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2023

