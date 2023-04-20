ATC to hear blasphemy case against Chinese man today

MANSEHRA: A jirga of clerics on Wednesday decided to present as witnesses two interpreters before the Abbottabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) where a Chinese natio­nal facing blasphemy allegations would be produced by a joint investigation team on Thursday (today).

“We want conviction of the Chinese national under the blasphemy section of law by the ATC,” Maulana Waliullah Tohidi told reporters hours after the jirga at Madni Masjid in Dasu.

However, he observed, if the suspect is acquitted then it would that it be better for him to be repatriated to his home country.

The ulema and religious scholars, who helped defused the situation after the protesters blocked the Karakoram Highway demanding the arrest of the Chinese, also attended the jirga.

Ulema expect conviction but want suspect repatriated if acquitted

The jirga, which was also attended by Maulana Azizur Rehman and Maulana Attaur Rehman, decided to produce two translators as witnesses to the incident when blasphemous remarks were allegedly uttered by the Chinese national.

“Kohistanis are patriotic Pakistanis and they would never allow anybody to sabotage the Dasu hydropower project. We will firmly oppose any conspiracy against the mega energy project as the attack on a bus carrying Chinese nationals in 2021, which left nine Chinese and four other people dead,” Maulana Tohidi said.

He said the interpreters would be presented before the ATC to record their statements under Section 164 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

“Two interpreters and three labourers were present around the Chinese national when he hurled sacrilegious remarks and only one of them understood what exactly the Chinese did,” he claimed.

Maulana Tohidi said if the suspected Chinese is acquitted then it would be better for him to be repatriated to his home country.

After the incident earlier this week, the work on the dam was suspended but resumed when the police took action against the Chinese national on the demand of protesters.

An FIR was registered at the Kamila police station in Upper Kohistan under Section 295-C of PPC and Section 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The FIR quoted some workers and interpreters as saying the suspect had uttered “sacrilegious remarks” when they sought a break to offer prayers. Police were informed on Sunday night about a mob trying to force its way into a Chinese camp near Barseen. A police party rushed to the place, cordoned off the area and shifted the suspect to the Kamila police station, it said.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2023