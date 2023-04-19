DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 19, 2023

SC urged to declare Alvi unfit for president’s office

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 19, 2023 Updated April 19, 2023 09:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was approached on Tuesday with a plea to declare President Dr Arif Alvi unfit to hold the high office of president within the meaning of Article 41 of the Constitution.

The petition filed by a private citizen, Chaudhry Mohammad Imtiaz, highlighted that the prevalent instability in the country was the main source of inconvenience to the nation.

This insecurity is the result of the alleged conflict between the government and the president on the instance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the petition argued, adding that the latter refused to provide assent to a number of bills presented to him after being approved by both houses of parliament such as Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2022, The National Account­ability (Second Amend­ment) Bill 2021 etc.

The events clearly showed that Dr Alvi was allegedly unfit to hold the president’s position because of his inclination towards a particular political party, which did not suit such a prestigious office, according to the petition.

Petitioner says president’s inclination towards one political party is clear from his past and present conduct

Being the head of the state, the president should have certain characteristics like he should be impartial and should refrain from the exhibition of political leanings, preference, bias, or association, the petition said. But it alleged all the acts and deeds of the president clearly indicated he was an active member of one political party, with no sign to show his impartiality.

Moreover, it said, the president always tried to thwart all the legitimate efforts of the sitting government and in fact, he was creating impediments/hurdles in the smooth running of affairs of the government does he is not capable to hold office.

In the parliamentary form of government and as per the constitution, it is the cabinet/ parliament that enjoys supremacy as the respondent is just a formal head of the state while the affairs of the government are run by the prime minister and its cabinet. Yet the president through his alleged acts and deeds showed that he acted at 180 degrees opposite to the decisions of the government and tried to fail the sitting cabinet, the petitioner alleged.

Such instances were sufficient to impeach the credibility of the president and to prove that he was a person of ordinary calibre and not eligible to hold such a prestigious office of the country, it argued.

The president without consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan on April 9 announced the election date for both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, which again was clearly in violation of Article 57 (1) of the constitution, the petition alleged, adding that the respondent had proved by his acts he was not eligible to act as head of the state. It drew the court’s attention towards the past and present conduct of President Alvi and his tendency of inclination towards one political party.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fury of the mob
Updated 19 Apr, 2023

Fury of the mob

An allegation of blasphemy is all it takes in today's Pakistan to destroy lives, uproot families or entire communities.
LSM decline
19 Apr, 2023

LSM decline

NEW large-scale manufacturing data, published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, shows that, in keeping with the...
Malnourished children
19 Apr, 2023

Malnourished children

ALTHOUGH the waters of 2022’s devastating floods have receded, the long-term impacts of the climate event continue...
Still no funds
Updated 18 Apr, 2023

Still no funds

Unless our politicians take and act on hard decisions, the world will no longer step in to rescue us.
Shifting ME sands
18 Apr, 2023

Shifting ME sands

RAPID geopolitical changes have been seen in the Middle East over the past few days with regard to the Syrian and...
Uniformed criminals
18 Apr, 2023

Uniformed criminals

RECENT news reports in local media have been a disturbing reminder of the depths our uniformed protectors fall to...