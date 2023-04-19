Siraj urges national institutions to remain impartial

LOWER DIR: Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has asked Election Commission of Pakistan, establishment and Supreme Court of Pakistan to remain impartial and ensure transparent and fair general elections in the country on the same day.

He was addressing an Iftar dinner arranged by JI local chapter at Ahyaul Uloom Balambat as chief guest here on Tuesday.

Hundreds of JI workers attended the event, which was also addressed by JI district chief Izazul Mulk Afkari, tehsil chief Advocate Imranud Din, Maulana Hidayatullah and others.

Sirajul Haq said that the country was on the verge of collapse as it faced severe political, economic and constitutional crises. He said that national institutions like parliament, apex court, establishment and ECP had lost public confidence.

He said that JI was trying to play its role to end the growing polarisation and convince the political leaders to sit together to ensure fair, free and transparent general elections in the country.

“It is our demand that elections should be conducted on the same day. Separate election in provinces and at centre is not solution to the current crises,” he said.

The JI chief said that polarisation and negative politics had touched their heights in the country and it was time to bring political leaders to the negotiating table.

He said that he was optimistic about the talks between Pakistan Democratic Movement and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. He said that PDM and PTI leaders had realised the severity of the current situation and there was no way out but to reach a consensus.

Sirajul Haq said that historic price hike and devaluation of Pakistani currency had affected people badly.

TRADERS: The traders at Timergara fruit and vegetable market have threatened to stage protest rallies against the district administration if the market was forcibly shifted to somewhere else.

They were addressing an emergency meeting of Fruit and Vegetable Dealers Association held here on Tuesday with its president Habib Khan in the chair.

They said that administration wanted to shift the fruits and vegetable market to Khungi area, which was situated some 10 kilometres away from Timergara.

They said that the decision was made without their consent. They said that they were ready to provide land in Mian Banda for the market but would never let the administration to shift it to Khungi.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2023