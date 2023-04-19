DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 19, 2023

Civet cat creates panic inside parliament building

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 19, 2023 Updated April 19, 2023 10:20am

ISLAMABAD: The parliament building had an unusual visitor, a harmless civet cat that created quite a panic among people on Tuesday morning.

The mammal, which was eventually rescued by staff of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and released in a green belt, which is also its natural habitat, sneaked into the parliament building through drains or air condition ducts to escape rains from the previous night.

“Besides the Margalla Hills and Shakarparian, civet cats can also be commonly found in nullahs (streams/drains) and green belts along with jackals. Their bites can cause rabies but a civet cat bite has never been reported,” said chairperson of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Rina Saeed Khan.

Commenting on videos of its rescue, Ms Khan said that the civet cat, which looks like a cross between a wild cat and a mongoose, was scared and only wanted to escape back into its habitat.

The wild animal fell through a false ceiling in an office and the video of its capture showed CDA staff running after and cornering it, throwing a piece of clothing over it to grab it.

Small wild animals venturing into parliament, in search for food was nothing new. There have been incidents in the past when common leopards had also intruded into the parliament and prime minister’s house.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fury of the mob
Updated 19 Apr, 2023

Fury of the mob

An allegation of blasphemy is all it takes in today's Pakistan to destroy lives, uproot families or entire communities.
LSM decline
19 Apr, 2023

LSM decline

NEW large-scale manufacturing data, published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, shows that, in keeping with the...
Malnourished children
19 Apr, 2023

Malnourished children

ALTHOUGH the waters of 2022’s devastating floods have receded, the long-term impacts of the climate event continue...
Still no funds
Updated 18 Apr, 2023

Still no funds

Unless our politicians take and act on hard decisions, the world will no longer step in to rescue us.
Shifting ME sands
18 Apr, 2023

Shifting ME sands

RAPID geopolitical changes have been seen in the Middle East over the past few days with regard to the Syrian and...
Uniformed criminals
18 Apr, 2023

Uniformed criminals

RECENT news reports in local media have been a disturbing reminder of the depths our uniformed protectors fall to...