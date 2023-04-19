DAWN.COM Logo

Two coach drivers die, 15 passengers hurt in Sukkur collision

Our Correspondent Published April 19, 2023 Updated April 19, 2023 10:09am

SUKKUR: Drivers of two coaches were killed and 15 passengers were injured when the vehicles collided on the Kandhra flyover near Rohri on Tuesday morning.

According to police and injured passengers, the collision took place when the driver of one coach tried to overtake many other vehicles on the road, which was clogged due to breakdown of a long vehicle on the other track.

The deceased drivers were identified as Pappu and Mohammad Ali.

The injured passengers, including women and children, were transported to the Rohri and Sukkur hospitals where condition of several of them was stated to be serious.

They were said to be residents of Muzaffargarh, Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2023

