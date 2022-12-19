DAWN.COM Logo

8 dead, 25 injured in head-on collision of buses in Rajanpur district

Kanwer Faheem Published December 19, 2022 Updated December 19, 2022 03:59pm
<p>One of the buses damaged in a head-on collision that occurred on Monday morning in Rajanpur district, Punjab. — Photo by Author</p>

<p>The other bus damaged in a head-on collision that occurred on Monday morning in Rajanpur district, Punjab. — Photo by Author</p>

Eight people lost their lives and 25 were injured in a head-on collision of buses that occurred due to fog on Indus Highway near Shahwali in Rajanpur district of Punjab.

All of the deaths occurred on the spot, rescue officials said, adding that among the deceased was a seven-year-old boy.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals after cutting through the bus’ exterior, rescue officials told Dawn.com.

According to a Rescue 1122 statement, 14 of the injured were taken to the Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital in Rojhan while two were taken to the nearby Rural Health Centre in Shahwali.

A doctor at the THQ Hospital said that three of the bodies have been transferred to the hospital, while the process of identification was underway.

Hospital in Rojhan where injured passengers were taken for treatment after a bus collision in Rajanpur district on Monday. — Photo by author
The head-on collision involved a bus heading towards Karachi from Peshawar and another that was going from Quetta to Rajanpur.

Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha declared a medical emergency in nearby hospitals and directed the officials concerned to provide the “best possible treatment” to the injured and initiate the process of handing over the bodies to the relatives.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi extended his condolences to the victims’ families.

He sought a report on the accident and demanded that action be taken against the responsible drivers. However, rescue officials later said that both the drivers were also among the deceased.

