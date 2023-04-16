DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 16, 2023

Bizenjo to not use armoured vehicles

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published April 16, 2023 Updated April 16, 2023 07:07am

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has deci­ded not to use bullet- and bomb-proof vehicles and directed the services and general administration sec­r­­e­tary to get them parked.

“The restriction of using bullet and bomb proof vehicles would be applicable on the chief minister, cabinet members, senior government and police officers,” Mr Bizenjo said in a statement on Saturday.

He added that if someone wanted to use the vehicles, they should provide the facility to their security personnel as well.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2023

