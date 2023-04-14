DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 14, 2023

Extradited Pakistani man charged with police officer’s killing in UK

Reuters Published April 14, 2023 Updated April 14, 2023 12:58pm

A 74-year-old man who was extradited from Pakistan appeared in court in London on Thursday, charged with murdering a UK police officer nearly 18 years ago.

Piran Ditta Khan is accused of killing Sharon Beshenivsky, who was shot as she tried to foil a robbery at a travel agency in November 2005.

Beshenivsky’s female colleague was also injured in the incident in Bradford, northern England. Neither officer was armed.

The rare fatal shooting of a police officer on duty in Britain triggered widespread shock and revived calls for police to routinely carry guns.

Beshenivsky, 38, had three children and two stepchildren. She had been an officer with West Yorkshire Police for only nine months before her death.

Khan, who was arrested in Pakistan in January 2020, was extradited to the UK on Tuesday, the Crown Prosecution Service said late on Wednesday.

As well as murder, he is also facing a single charge of robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Charges against him were authorised in 2006, the CPS, which is responsible for prosecutions in England and Wales, said.

Khan appeared before a magistrate in central London and was remanded in custody until a further hearing on Monday. No pleas were entered.

Six men have previously been jailed in connection with the shooting, including a Somali national who was sentenced to a minimum of 35 years in jail.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SC vs PDM
Updated 14 Apr, 2023

SC vs PDM

The window for finding an amicable way out of Pakistan’s current crisis is closing fast.
The right to offend
Updated 14 Apr, 2023

The right to offend

As a society, our propensity to be offended by others’ lifestyle choices and beliefs is a threat to the fundamental rights of many fellow citizens.
Taliban UN women ban
14 Apr, 2023

Taliban UN women ban

BY disallowing women from working for the UN in Afghanistan, the ruling Taliban are shooting themselves in the foot....
Sinking feeling
Updated 13 Apr, 2023

Sinking feeling

Once nations fall below a certain economic threshold, they may find it extremely hard to recover.
Srinagar meeting
13 Apr, 2023

Srinagar meeting

THE G20 is sending the wrong message by letting India organise events linked to the bloc in held Kashmir. While the...
AJK PM disqualified
13 Apr, 2023

AJK PM disqualified

AS tensions continue to simmer in Islamabad, on Tuesday, some 100 km away from the federal capital, another clash of...