Interior minister impressed by quality of POF weapons

Our Correspondent Published April 14, 2023 Updated April 14, 2023 07:07am

TAXILA: Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan lauded the quality of products of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) and its contribution towards equipping the armed forces with modern warfare skills. He expressed these views during his visit to POF Wah on Thursday.

Upon arrival, the minister was received by POF Chief Lt General Ali Amir Awan. Mr Rana Sana Ullah attended a detailed briefing in which he was informed that POF is the premier defence organisation of the country, which is not only meeting defence requirements of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies (LEA) of Pakistan but also exporting its products to more than 40 countries.

The federal minister was further briefed that POF was a sizable defence production complex with 14 independent production units, 12 subsidiaries and a total work force of more than 24,000 persons.

POF chief Ali Amir Awan briefed the minister about production capabilities of the organisation since its inception in 1951. He told her that POF was the main defence production complex of the country and it was engaged in producing top-of-the-line conventional arms and ammunition for the country’s armed forces and law-enforcement agencies. He further told the minister that POF was considered the life line of the armed forces of the country.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2023

