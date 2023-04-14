DAWN.COM Logo

LHC seeks personal appearance of Buzdar

Published April 14, 2023 Updated April 14, 2023 07:07am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought personal appearance of former chief minister Usman Buzdar in his petition seeking details of the cases made against him by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh asked the counsel for Buzdar about the absence of his client.

The counsel said Buzdar did not appear due to fear of arrest.

The judge observed that the petitioner should obtain pre-arrest bail if he had apprehensions of his arrest.

The judge adjourned the hearing till April 17 and directed the counsel to ensure appearance of the petitioner on the next date.

Previously, the ACE submitted a report to the court saying no case had been registered against Buzdar, however, 10 inquiries were pending against him at Dera Ghazi Khan office.

The report said all the inquiries against Buzdar were initiated during the current year.

Buzdar had filed the petition seeking details of the cases and inquiries initiated against him.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2023

