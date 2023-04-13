Holding by-polls again and again loss of money: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday observed that holding by-polls again and again in a constituency would cause a loss to the national exchequer.

Justice Shahid Karim was hearing two identical petitions by as many PTI leaders praying to stay the by-election being held in the two constituencies of the National Assembly in Punjab.

Former federal ministers Farrukh Habib and retired Brig Ijaz Shah challenged the by-poll in NA-108 of Faisalabad and NA-118 of Nankana Sahib.

The judge observed that the Peshawar High Court stayed the whole schedule for by-polls in the province.

Justice Karim posed a query whether the by-polls could be suspended in the light of a Supreme Court order for the general election within 90 days.

The judge adjourned the hearing till April 20 as a lawyer of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought time to file replies to the petitions.The petitioners through their counsel argued before the court that a by-poll could not be held in a constituency if there were less than 120 days in the conduct of the general election of the National Assembly.

He asked the court to restrain the ECP from holding the by-poll in the two constituencies since there was less than 120 days left in the upcoming general election.

