Today's Paper | April 12, 2023

Nawaz, Maryam to perform Umrah

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 12, 2023 Updated April 12, 2023 09:59am

LAHORE: PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday reached Saudi Arabia to join her father Nawaz Sharif, who departed from London the same day, to perform Umrah along with other family members.

Maryam Nawaz left for Jeddah in the early hours of Tuesday along with her husband and children by a foreign airline’s flight.

Nawaz Sharif will spend the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramazan in the kingdom. According to reports, Mr Sharif is expected to stay in Jeddah for two days before making the journey to Makkah. Some reports indicated that Mr Sharif will prolong his trip till mid-May, to spend time with his son Hussain Nawaz who has spent the past year in Saudi Arabia where he has a home.

Though there has been no official confirmation on the details of his trip, there are speculations that Mr Sharif, who enjoys good ties in the kingdom from his years of exile, will meet with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, in Jeddah.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2023

