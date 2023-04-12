Former Sindh governor, ex-MNA summoned in housing ‘scam’

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday summoned former Sindh governor Imran Ismail and former MNA Amir Mahmood Kayani of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on April 13 in a housing society scam.

According to the ACE, Mr Ismail and Mr Kayani jointly launched an “illegal” housing society in Rawalpindi where development was carried out allegedly without proper planning.

The ACE accused them of defrauding people by selling more files than the existing plots.

It said the suspects did not have an approved map of the housing society. “Even now the publicity campaign of the unapproved housing scheme was in full swing,” it alleged.

Both have been summoned at ACE Lahore office on April 13 to record their statements.

Meanwhile, the ACE also launched an investigation against another former PTI MNA Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal in a probe into the grant of Vehari local government in 2021-22 for laying sewerage in various streets of Karampura.

It said Mr Iqbal allegedly changed the site plan of the project, in connivance with some local government officials and the contract of the project was given to his favourite contractor.

The former MNA has been summoned on April 14 to record his statement.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2023