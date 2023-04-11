Imran urges IHC to throw out ‘politically motivated’ mutiny case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday filed a petition asking the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to quash the mutiny case regis-tered against him at Ramna police station.

Separately, the former prime minister demanded an inquiry into the death of a police officer on whose complaint a case was registered for assassination attempt on his life.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hearing on Tuesday (today) on the administrative objections raised by the regis-trar office on Mr Khan’s plea seeking to quash the FIR registered against him for allegedly inciting mutiny.

The petition, filed by the PTI chief’s legal team, contended that the incumbent government had lodged the case against Mr Khan for political reasons and to tarnish his reputation.

According to the petition, the government has failed to find an iota of corruption against Mr Khan and therefore, it is now dragging him into frivolous cases to blackmail him.

The petition urged the court to quash the FIR.

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman through a tweet demanded a probe into the death of the cop who was complainant in the case of an assassination attempt on his life in Wazirabad.

Sub-Inspector Amir Shehzad Bhadar, who was SHO of Sadar police station in Wazirabad, was home in his native village Bhadar on Sunday when his condition deteriorated.

He was taken to the Kharian Combined Military Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“We demand a proper inquiry into the sudden death of SHO Amir Shehzad of a heart attack. He had registered the FIR of Wazirabad assassination attempt on me & was a critical witness in unearthing the conspirators behind this assassination plot being inquired into by the JIT,” Mr Khan tweeted.

“The JIT record has also been tampered with. It is equally important to recall the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of FIA investigator Dr Rizwan as well as the deaths of Maqsood Chaprassi & all other witnesses in Shehbaz Sharif’s money laundering case,” the PTI leader wrote.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2023