DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 11, 2023

SHC grants stay against Tri-Star Power takeover

Kazim Alam Published April 11, 2023 Updated April 11, 2023 09:38am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has ordered that the status quo be maintained with respect to the attempt by a Turkish investor to buy more than 51 per cent shares and control of Tri-Star Power Ltd, a publicly listed electricity producer.

The power producer said on Monday the court order follows the suit it filed for a permanent injunction against Aykut Calikusu — a high net-worth individual from Turkey with core expertise in e-commerce and the sale of locally sourced products in the Gulf — on the grounds that he was acting “in concert with others” and was “illegally accumulating” shareholding while indulging in share price manipulation.

Tri-Star Power generates and distributes electricity on a rental basis to customers belonging to the same industrial group through a 10-megawatt plant installed on the premises of Image Pakistan in SITE, Karachi.

A person involved in the transaction from the side of the potential buyer alleged the company’s management was “stonewalling” the takeover attempt in violation of the regulations.

The Turkish investor formally approached the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on March 20 against the target company for not providing the “relevant and material information” required for due diligence.

In a subsequent correspondence, seen by Dawn, the apex regulator told the local power company on April 4 to “ensure meticulous compliance” with the takeover regulations and provide the potential acquirer with material information for due diligence.

Dawn tried to reach out to the management of Tri-Star Power, but there was no response on the company’s official phone number.

The Turkish investor issued its intention to buy majority shares of Tri-Star Power on March 9. Within a week, the target company alleged that the potential acquirer was causing “undue movement” in the share price.

The power producer said its share price witnessed an increase of 531pc in eight months, which reflected the “manipulation by the acquirer either directly or indirectly through the persons acting in concert”.

It said the share price saw a “continuous declining trend” after the public announcement of intention. “The proposed acquirer is not a shareholder of the target company. He is a Turkish citizen… and does not even have an account with CDC (Central Depository Company),” it added.

The company further alleged that the acquirer has neither the means nor the net worth to undertake such a transaction and is “merely acting as a frontman on behalf of others in order to bypass the regulations”.

The actual power production by the power plant is undeterminable because it generates electricity on demand. Before July 1, 2021, the company charged its electricity buyer on a per-unit basis.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lip service?
Updated 11 Apr, 2023

Lip service?

Boisterous speeches on the Constitution at the NA convention need to be taken with a pinch of salt.
Saving energy
11 Apr, 2023

Saving energy

THE government’s new push for a significant reduction in energy consumption in residential, commercial and...
Al Aqsa raids
11 Apr, 2023

Al Aqsa raids

IN what has become a shocking but unfortunately all too frequent ritual, Israeli security forces raided the Al Aqsa...
Constitution at 50
Updated 10 Apr, 2023

Constitution at 50

Pakistan’s power brokers can learn many a lesson from the constitution-making process of 1973.
Full circle
10 Apr, 2023

Full circle

ON the anniversary of the vote of no-confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan, it must be asked: was it...
A tactical victory
Updated 09 Apr, 2023

A tactical victory

The security establishment’s short-sighted strategy of using violent extremists to counter Baloch insurgent groups fuelled an orgy of bloodletting.