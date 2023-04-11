Arsenal show Premier League title strain under Anfield spotlight

LIVERPOOL: After a run of seven consecutive league wins, Arsenal finally buckled under the pressure applied by Manchester City.

With eight games to go as they try and close in on a first Premier League trophy since 2004, Arsenal will be hoping that squandering a two-goal lead against Liverpool on Sunday does not end up costing them the title.

Through most of the first half, the league leaders turned Liverpool inside out with the ruthless precision they have shown for most of the season and appeared to be cruising towards a crucial win when Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus put them 2-0 up inside half an hour.

However, they conceded just before the break and unravelled after halftime to draw 2-2 as the Reds, who have still only lost one league game at home despite a season of struggle, came roaring back in a thrilling clash.

The game shifted momentum after a scuffle between Granit Xhaka and Trent Alexander-Arnold that riled up the already raucous crowd.

Arsenal lost their discipline and Salah capitalised with a goal just before halftime. With Liver­pool pressing, Roberto Firmino headed in an 87th-minute equaliser bringing the delirious crowd to their feet.

Arsenal were grateful in the end to goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for leaving Merseyside with even a point as he produced a highlights reel of spectacular saves late on to deny Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate.

Arsenal faced 19 shots inside the box, the most they have faced since records began for this statistic in 2003-04, with Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp left at a loss to explain how his side did not complete a comeback win.

“You need your goalkeeper in title races, you need magic moments from your keeper, and Aaron was there for us, just like Alisson has been for Liverpool so many times,” manager Mikel Arteta said.

“But we look at ourselves in mirror and could have done better with some big chances. We missed that ruthlessness to take the game. It’s probably a fair result. The big lesson is place the way we did in the first half.”

At a stadium where Arsenal have still not won in the league since their manager was patrolling the midfield in 2012, the two points dropped could yet prove the difference in the title race.

Arsenal remain six points clear, but have played a game more than City, who are hitting top form at the right time.

In contrast to Arteta’s novices when it comes to the title run-in, Pep Guardiola’s men are battle-tested after lifting the trophy four times in the last five years.

Despite a six-point deficit, City now know that if they win their remaining nine games they will almost certainly retain the title.

LINESMAN STOOD DOWN AFTER ROBERTSON ELBOW INCIDENT

Meanwhile, the assistant referee who allegedly elbowed Liverpool’s Andy Robertson at halftime during their explosive draw against Arsenal will not be appointed for matches in the future until an investigation is complete, the referee’s body said on Monday.

Liverpool full back Robertson was seen remonstrating with the official, Constantine Hatzidakis, at halftime and video replays appeared to show him brushing off the Scotland international and catching him with his elbow.

Robertson gesticulated that he had been hit by Hatzidakis while the irate Scotland captain was led away by team-mates, only to receive a yellow card in the aftermath of the bizarre incident.

“PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competition it serves whilst the FA investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield,” it said in a statement.

