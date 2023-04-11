CDA approves policies on rainwater harvesting, renting out plots to private schools

ISLAMABAD: The city managers on Monday approved several policies, including on rainwater harvesting in houses, renting out plots to private schools and giving powers to the sanitation and environment bodies to impose fines on violators.

The year’s sixth meeting of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) board was held with Chairman Noorul Amin Mengal in the chair.

The board decided that in each house there will be a rainwater harvesting tank and a small well for recharging the groundwater. No building map shall be approved without there being the water recharging well and tank.

After a detailed discussion, the board approved a policy on renting out plots to private schools on a 33 years’ lease. The meeting decided that its financial model will be finalised later. It was decided that plots will be rented out to private schools in accordance with a 100 marks formula - 20pc marks fixed for schools operating in houses and 25pc marks for schools charging Rs5,000 to Rs15,000 fee.

Similarly, they will be bound not to enhance fee by more than five per cent per year. Earlier, the board had decided that in all approved housing societies, community centres, dispensaries and school plots will be under the estate wing inventory.

The board also approved giving authority to the Sanitation Directorate and the Environment Wing to impose fines and other punishments.

Discussing summaries related to cricket and football grounds, the board approved construction of a football ground in Kuri. It deferred a summary for a cricket ground and decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court seeking permission to construct a cricket ground in Shakarparian where a site was originally allocated but after the 1979 notification was added to the national park.

The board approved establishment of the Building and Housing Control Wing.The board was told that the establishment of the building control wing will help prevent illegal constructions and enforce building by-laws. Similarly, 50 teams of field staff will perform their duties in the building control wing. The building control team will consist of one assistant director and two surveyors.

Apart from this, the board also approved building by-laws for construction along IJP and Murree roads. In the board meeting, the ratio of mauve area to floor area was increased from 3,000 yards to 15,000 yards. Similarly, the floor area ratio for H-series sector institutional buildings was also increased.

The board also decided to resume work on the cultural complex which has been stalled since 2010. The renaming of the cultural complex Shakarparian to Al-Hamra Islamabad was also approved. Similarly, the decision to change the name of ladies club in G-10 to Citizen Centre G-10 was also taken up in the board meeting.

It also approved the establishment of a green fund. Two per cent of the total cost of all major projects in Islamabad will be deposited in the fund. The board also approved the construction of a national bus terminal in I-11.

