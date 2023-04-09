No night flights at Turbat airport for five months

RAWALPINDI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced on Saturday that Turbat airport will no longer be operational for night flights for five months owing to airside upgrades.

The CAA informed all airlines about the decision by issuing a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen). According to it, the flight operations will remain closed from April to Aug 25 at Turbat airport during the night.

A spokesperson for the CAA said: “Currently, night operations will not be possible till Aug 25. However, the airport will be available for flight operations from morning to evening.”

“Unscheduled operations will also be possible only in daylight and these will be subjected to 24 hours’ prior coordination. Unscheduled operations shall not take place on scheduled operation days,” the official said.

The spokesperson also said there is no truth in reports about the complete closure of the airport.

The Turbat airport, located 5km south of the city, is the second largest airport in Balochistan after the Quetta airport.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2023