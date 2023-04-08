DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 08, 2023

Stocks tumble after Dar cancels US trip

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 8, 2023 Updated April 8, 2023 09:31am

KARACHI: The national bourse ended the business week on a negative note even though the representative index opened on Friday in the green territory.

Arif Habib Ltd said the benchmark couldn’t sustain the momentum because of the news report saying Finance Minister Ishaq Dar cancelled his visit to Washington for spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. Mr Dar was scheduled to attend the meetings from April 10 and see top IMF officials and multilateral creditors in a bid to secure stalled funding that Islamabad desperately needs to avert a balance-of-payments crisis.

The news story ignited negativity in the stock market as investors feared that the postponement of Mr Dar’s visit would further delay the release of the IMF loan tranche.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 40,049.65 points, down 301.24 points or 0.75 per cent from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume decreased 21.1pc to 135.1 million shares. The traded value went down 37.6pc to $11.3m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included JS Bank Ltd (26.2m shares), WorldCall Telecom Ltd (13.1m shares), Silkbank Ltd (10.1m shares), The Organic Meat Company Ltd (7.3m shares) and Telecard Ltd (5.8m shares).

Sectors contributing negatively to the index performance were exploration and production (96.7 points), fertiliser (56.7 points), technology and communication (29.8 points), cement (26.6 points) and power generation and distribution (24.3 points).

Companies registering the biggest increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Sapphire Fibres Ltd (Rs27.88), Pakistan Services Ltd (Rs10.47), Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd (Rs8), Ellcot Spinning Ltd (Rs7.57) and JDW Sugar Mills Ltd (Rs7.27).

Companies that recorded the biggest declines in their share prices in absolute terms were Nestle Pakistan Ltd (Rs126.87), Siemens Pakistan Engineering Ltd (Rs40), Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd (Rs18.53), Premium Textile Mills Ltd (Rs13.85) and Mari Petro­leum Company Ltd (Rs12.85).

Foreign investors were net buyers as they purchased shares worth $0.84m.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Needless turmoil
Updated 08 Apr, 2023

Needless turmoil

The manner in which the Supreme Court ruled on the poll delay case may be controversial, but there is no escaping its conclusion.
Chinese diplomacy
08 Apr, 2023

Chinese diplomacy

THE post-World War II global order has been dominated by the US, and to a lesser extent its European allies. It is...
Coming undone
Updated 07 Apr, 2023

Coming undone

The government's obsession with power is impeding the much-needed restructuring of Pakistan's economy.
Overt racism
07 Apr, 2023

Overt racism

BRITISH Home Secretary Suella Braverman seems to have achieved quite a feat — that of being a non-white person ...
Keamari gas deaths
07 Apr, 2023

Keamari gas deaths

ILLEGAL industrial concerns located in congested residential areas present a clear danger to human health and...