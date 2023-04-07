DAWN.COM Logo

At least 3 dead, 7 injured in explosion during rock blasting at Diamer-Bhasha dam: police

Imtiaz Ali Taj Published April 7, 2023 Updated April 7, 2023 11:56pm
<p>Workers seen at the site of under-construction Diamer Bhasha dam in Gilgit Baltistan after an explosion occurred there during rock blasting on Friday afternoon. — Photo by Umar Bacha</p>

At least three people died and seven others were injured in an explosion during rock blasting at the site of the under-construction Diamer Bhasha dam in Gilgit Baltistan on Friday, police said.

Diamer Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Ayaz told Dawn.com that the blast occurred while labourers were installing explosives in the rocky and mountainous area, as required for the dam’s construction. He added that initially 10 labourers were injured, of whom three later died.

However, the tally differed from the ones earlier provided to Dawn.com by Diamer Rescue 1122 District Coordinator Shaukat Riaz and the dam project’s spokesperson Pyar Ali, both of whom said three people had died and 10 were injured in the incident. A statement from the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) also provided the count of three dead and 10 injured.

According to Riaz, the incident took place at the site’s camp no.6 while explosives were being installed to break rocks.

SSP Ayaz said none of the Chinese engineers working at the site were harmed in the blast.

He added that an investigation would be conducted into the incident and the relevant station house officer was looking into it.

Wapda Chairman retired Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani announced monetary compensation for the injured and families of the deceased with Rs500,000 for every family member of the deceased, Rs500,000 for those seriously injured and Rs200,000 for those with minor injuries.

He added that additional financial support would also be provided for the deceased and injured by the project contractor as per its policy.

Additional reporting by Umar Bacha

