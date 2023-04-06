DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 06, 2023

Saudi Arabia, Iran top envoys meet in Beijing, achieving landmark breathrough

Reuters Published April 6, 2023 Updated April 6, 2023 12:05pm
<p>Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud meets Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Beijing, China, April 6, 2023.—Iran’s Foreign Ministry/WANA handout via Reuters</p>

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud meets Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Beijing, China, April 6, 2023.—Iran’s Foreign Ministry/WANA handout via Reuters

The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing for the first formal meeting of their most senior diplomats in more than seven years, CCTV news reported on Thursday, after a China-brokered deal to restore ties between the regional rivals.

After years of hostility that fuelled conflicts across the Middle East, Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end their diplomatic rift and re-open embassies in a major deal facilitated by China last month.

In brief footage broadcast on Iranian state TV on Thursday, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, greet each other before sitting down side by side.

In March, China’s President Xi Jinping helped broker a surprise deal between regional rivals Tehran and Riyadh to end a seven-year rift and restore diplomatic ties — a display of China’s growing influence in the region.

In March, Xi spoke by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud about several issues.

The resumption of relations that was announced last month and arrangements for the exchange of ambassadors was discussed in the meeting, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

Beijing’s role in the breakthrough between Tehran and Riyadh shook up dynamics in the Middle East, where the United States was for decades the main mediator.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh’s execution of a Shia cleric.

The kingdom then asked Iranian diplomats to leave within 48 hours while it evacuated its embassy staff from Tehran.

The relationship began worsening a year earlier, after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in the Yemen war, where the Iran-aligned Houthi movement ousted a Saudi-backed government and took over the capital, Sanaa.

For Saudi Arabia, the deal could mean improved security. The kingdom has blamed Iran for arming the Houthis, who carried out missile and drone attacks on its cities and oil facilities.

In 2019, Riyadh blamed a massive attack on Aramco oil facilities, which knocked out half of its oil output, directly on the Islamic Republic. Tehran denied those allegations.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fractured state
Updated 06 Apr, 2023

Fractured state

It is essential that judges find a way to reconcile their differences and maintain mutual respect.
A bleak picture
06 Apr, 2023

A bleak picture

THOSE who think the latest round of monetary tightening by the State Bank will restrain the soaring price inflation...
Thar’s water concerns
06 Apr, 2023

Thar’s water concerns

SINDH’S Thar region is one of the least developed parts of Pakistan, known both for its stunning desert beauty and...
Elections, or else
Updated 05 Apr, 2023

Elections, or else

The chief justice still has a chance to salvage the situation.
KP police killings
05 Apr, 2023

KP police killings

AWAY from the spotlight, police officers in KP are paying a high price in the fight against terrorism. As reported ...
Cotton output decline
05 Apr, 2023

Cotton output decline

THE report that domestic cotton production has declined to a four-decade low of 4.9m bales this year has added to ...