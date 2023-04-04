DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 04, 2023

Chinese held in KP’s Darra carrying illegal gun

Bureau Report Published April 4, 2023 Updated April 4, 2023 10:27am

PESHAWAR: The police on Monday arrested a Chinese national from the Darra Adamkhel tribal subdivision of Kohat district and booked him under section 15 of the Arms Act for carrying a pistol and cartridges without any legal documents.

The Chinese national, Li Shing Lee was also booked under section 14 of the Foreigners Act for failing to produce travel documents.

Darra Adamkhel police station SHO Tariq Mehmood said that Lee was arrested a day earlier (Sunday) from the main Darra Bazaar, and was handed over to the officials at a police checkpost on the Indus Highway falling under the jurisdiction of the Mattani police of Peshawar.

However, he said the police again spotted him in the bazaar carrying a pistol on Monday.

He said as the police were worried about his security the issue was brought into the notice of police high-ups, adding after receiving instructions, the Chinese national was arrested.

SHO Mehmood said that Lee was questioned in English and Chinese, using Google translation, but he kept mum.

He said later, the Chinese national was produced before a court in Kohat, where the judge also questioned him, but he refused to answer to the queries.

He said that the judge sent him to Kohat prison on judicial remand.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Verdict due
Updated 04 Apr, 2023

Verdict due

It is hoped that the CJP will find a way out of this crisis while keeping the integrity of his institution intact.
Communal riots
04 Apr, 2023

Communal riots

COMMUNAL violence during religious events, particularly processions, has a long history in the subcontinent, with...
Uptick in crimes
04 Apr, 2023

Uptick in crimes

IT is now becoming an annual tradition. Each year, with the advent of Ramazan, there is a marked increase in reports...
Politicising the judiciary
Updated 03 Apr, 2023

Politicising the judiciary

Nawaz Sharif needs to return to the people of Pakistan if he wishes to rule this country again.
Houses of horror
03 Apr, 2023

Houses of horror

THE idea behind correctional facilities should be the reformation of prisoners, especially those held for petty...
Stock market decline
03 Apr, 2023

Stock market decline

PAKISTAN’S slumping stock market continues to test the resolve of investors. That the PSX upheld its unenviable...