Chinese held in KP’s Darra carrying illegal gun

PESHAWAR: The police on Monday arrested a Chinese national from the Darra Adamkhel tribal subdivision of Kohat district and booked him under section 15 of the Arms Act for carrying a pistol and cartridges without any legal documents.

The Chinese national, Li Shing Lee was also booked under section 14 of the Foreigners Act for failing to produce travel documents.

Darra Adamkhel police station SHO Tariq Mehmood said that Lee was arrested a day earlier (Sunday) from the main Darra Bazaar, and was handed over to the officials at a police checkpost on the Indus Highway falling under the jurisdiction of the Mattani police of Peshawar.

However, he said the police again spotted him in the bazaar carrying a pistol on Monday.

He said as the police were worried about his security the issue was brought into the notice of police high-ups, adding after receiving instructions, the Chinese national was arrested.

SHO Mehmood said that Lee was questioned in English and Chinese, using Google translation, but he kept mum.

He said later, the Chinese national was produced before a court in Kohat, where the judge also questioned him, but he refused to answer to the queries.

He said that the judge sent him to Kohat prison on judicial remand.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2023