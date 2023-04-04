LHC moved for Imran’s removal as PTI chairman

LAHORE: A fresh petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking removal of former prime minister Imran Khan from the office of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman following his disqualification in Toshakhana reference.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified the former prime minister and de-seated him from NA-95, Mianwali, on a corruption charge, argued a citizen, Mohammad Junaid, in his petition filed through Advocate Mohammad Afaq.

The petitioner said the office-bearers of a political party must meet the standards provided in Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution as per the provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1976 and the Political Parties Order, 2002. However, he stated, Mr Khan was violating the laws by continuing to hold the chairman’s office of the PTI, which was registered with the ECP.

Petition refers to SC decision in Nawaz case after disqualification

The petition also referred to the case wherein the Supreme Court restrained former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from heading the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) following his disqualification under Articles 62 and 63.

The petitioner asked the high court to order the ECP to remove Mr Khan as PTI chairman and issue a direction for the nomination of a new party head.

Previously, a similar petitioner pending before a full bench had been withdrawn.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2023