Three-member SC bench to resume hearing polls delay case today

The Supreme Court (SC) will on Monday resume hearing the PTI petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to postpone polls in Punjab till Oct 8 as the coalition government has expressed “complete no-confidence” in the three-member bench conducting the proceedings.

The diminished bench — comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — will take up the case shortly.

Ahead of the hearing, security outside the top court’s building in Islamabad was beefed up. Videos from the site showed a large contingent of policemen clad in bullet-proof vests and helmets deployed outsides the premises.

Dawn.com has also learnt that the entry of any unauthorised person inside SC has been restricted.

In a statement, the Islamabad police said that there were threats of “terrorism” in the capital city. “There is a fear of entry of malicious elements in the clothes of lawyers.”

Resultantly, it requested lawyers to keep an eye out for unknown persons. The police further said that permission from the SC registrar was mandatory to attend the hearing, but added that there was no restriction on the entry of lawyers.

Cracks in SC bench

Last week, the apex court witnessed high drama after the original five-member bench hearing the case was disbanded following the recusals of Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Aminuddin Khan. Thereafter, the CJP constituted a smaller bench comprising himself, Justice Ahsan and Justice Akhtar to proceed with the PTI petition.

During the previous hearing, the CJP rejected Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan’s request for the formation of a full court and directed him to bring the defence and finance secretaries in court along with him on Monday (today). He hinted that the court might even call the armed forces and issue directives for managing finances to hold elections in Punjab.

“The state of Pakistan cannot remain rudderless and has to reach its destination in accordance with the Constitution,” the CJP observed, adding that elections should be held to hand over the government to the people of Pakistan.

Justice Bandial also asked the top law officer to come up with good reasons that the court may accept, otherwise it was duty-bound to give a judgement.

Govt hoists flag of distrust against CJP-led bench

Last week, the ruling coalition at the centre, led by the PML-N, hinted that it would not accept the decision of the CJP-led bench hearing the case regarding provincial polls.

At a crucial huddle over the weekend, the federal coalition expressed “complete no-confidence” in the three-member bench, calling upon the court to discontinue the proceedings of the case forthwith.

A statement issued by PML-N after the meeting said “a complete distrust had been shown in the three-member bench of the SC comprising CJP Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar”.

“The huddle demands wrapping up [of] the three-member bench’s proceedings regarding delay in elections to the Punjab Assembly forthwith and acceptance of the four-member majority decision in the suo motu case,” it said.

It pointed out that there had been a “clear division in the SC, therefore it should refrain from issuing controversial political decisions”.

PTI petition

PTI’s petition, moved by party’s Secretary General Asad Umar, former Punjab Asse­m­bly speaker Mohammad Sib­tain Khan, former Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and ex-lawmakers of Punjab Abdul Rehman and Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, pleaded that the ECP’s decision violated the Constitution and tantamount to amending and subverting it.

In the petition, PTI sought directions for the federal government to ensure law and order, provisions of funds and security personnel as per the ECP’s need to hold the elections.

It also requested the court to direct the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor to announce the date for elections to the provincial assembly. Last week, KP Governor Ghulam Ali also proposed Oct 8 as the date for elections in the province. Earlier, he had announced May 28 as the date for polls.

The PTI questioned the ECP’s authority to “amend the Constitution” and asked how it could decide to delay elections to any assembly beyond the period of 90 days from the date of dissolution of the said assembly as mandated by the Constitution.

The petition argued that the ECP was bound to obey and implement the judgments of the Supreme Court and had no power or jurisdiction to overrule or review them.

In its March 1 verdict, the Supreme Court ordered to hold the election to the Punjab Assembly within 90 days and that the date be announced by the president. It also directed the authorities to provide funds and security personnel to ECP for the elections, the petition recalled.

The ECP cannot act in defiance of the Supreme Court’s directions as it has done in this case which was illegal and liable to be set aside, the petition pleaded. By announcing Oct 8 as the date, the ECP has delayed the elections for more than 183 days beyond the 90-day limit as prescribed in the Constitution.

The petition said that if the excuse of unavailability of security personnel was accepted this time, it would set a precedent to delay any future elections.

The petition added that there was no assurance that these factors — financial constraints, security situation and non-availability of security personnel — would improve by Oct 8.

The “so-called excuse” would mean the Constitution could be held in abeyance every time elections were due, the petitioners feared adding that in the past similar situations have persisted, but elections were held despite them.

These situations can’t be used as excuses to “subvert” the Constitution and deny people their right to elect representatives.

“Not holding elections in case of threats by terrorists will amount to giving in to the threats, which is in fact the aim of all terrorist activities,” the petition explained.