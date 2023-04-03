DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2023

Woman raped near Ravi river, suspect nominated

A Correspondent Published April 3, 2023 Updated April 3, 2023 11:20am

OKARA: A woman was raped by a man near Kund Bohr locality along the Ravi River.

The complainant reported that while she was waiting for transport at the Syedwala bridge to reach her village, a motorcyclist offered her a ride for a fare.

During the ride, he took her to the bushes, where he raped and assaulted her when she resisted. Two days later, she succeeded in getting a case registered against the nominated suspect with the Ravi police.

VISIT: The deputy commissioner and the district police officer visited free flour supply points in the district to check the arrangements and facilities.

Food Controller Umair Sagheer reported that 643,000 flour bags of 10 kg each have been distributed to deserving persons at 13 points in Dipalpur, Renala Khurd, and Okara tehsils, following Punjab Government instructions.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Politicising the judiciary
Updated 03 Apr, 2023

Politicising the judiciary

Nawaz Sharif needs to return to the people of Pakistan if he wishes to rule this country again.
Houses of horror
03 Apr, 2023

Houses of horror

THE idea behind correctional facilities should be the reformation of prisoners, especially those held for petty...
Stock market decline
03 Apr, 2023

Stock market decline

PAKISTAN’S slumping stock market continues to test the resolve of investors. That the PSX upheld its unenviable...
Stampede deaths
Updated 02 Apr, 2023

Stampede deaths

For the state, the distribution of food aid or cash needs to be streamlined and transparent.
Handover halted
02 Apr, 2023

Handover halted

SOMETIMES individuals and institutions need to be saved from themselves. The Lahore High Court’s ruling on Friday...
Flying out
02 Apr, 2023

Flying out

OUR aviation industry is once again in the midst of a crisis. The slashing of pilots’ salaries and a steep ...