Woman raped near Ravi river, suspect nominated

OKARA: A woman was raped by a man near Kund Bohr locality along the Ravi River.

The complainant reported that while she was waiting for transport at the Syedwala bridge to reach her village, a motorcyclist offered her a ride for a fare.

During the ride, he took her to the bushes, where he raped and assaulted her when she resisted. Two days later, she succeeded in getting a case registered against the nominated suspect with the Ravi police.

VISIT: The deputy commissioner and the district police officer visited free flour supply points in the district to check the arrangements and facilities.

Food Controller Umair Sagheer reported that 643,000 flour bags of 10 kg each have been distributed to deserving persons at 13 points in Dipalpur, Renala Khurd, and Okara tehsils, following Punjab Government instructions.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2023